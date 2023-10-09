Suspect arrested after striking officer with vehicle, then shot at by police in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A police officer fired a shot at a suspect who struck the officer with a vehicle while fleeing Sunday evening in East Baltimore, police said.
Around 8:46 p.m., police and Foxtrot responded to the 1200 block of E. North Avenue for reports of an armed person.
Police said the suspect got into a vehicle and officers attempted to stop the vehicle in the 1900 block of Aisquith Street. Police said the suspect struck the officer with the vehicle.
The officer then fired a shot in the direction of the suspect, police said. The suspect attempted to run but was then arrested.
The suspect was not shot, according to police.
The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment.
A section of the street near the Carroll Motor Fuels is taped off.
The Baltimore Police Department's Special Investigations Response Team (SIRT) is investigating this incident.
