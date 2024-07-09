Watch CBS News
Suspect in custody after police pursuit of stolen car from Harford County to White Marsh

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A person is in custody following a police pursuit of a stolen car from Harford County to White Marsh Tuesday evening.

Harford County deputies started the pursuit in Edgewood and Baltimore County police joined until the vehicle came to a stop in the 11,000 block of Red Lion Road. 

The driver jumped out of the vehicle and was located hiding inside another vehicle, according to police. He was arrested and taken into custody by the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

