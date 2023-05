Large house fire breaks out in Edgewater in Anne Arundel County

Large house fire breaks out in Edgewater in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in Edgewater in Anne Arundel County, fire officials said Monday.

The fire broke out at a home on Wallace Manor Road.

Officials said everyone inside made it out safely.

An investigation is underway into a cause.

This story will be updated.