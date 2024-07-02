Large cargo ship lost engine power after leaving Port of Baltimore, returned for repairs

BALTIMORE -- A large cargo ship lost engine power attempting to leave the Port of Baltimore on Monday and had to return for repairs, the Maryland Port Administration confirmed.

The vessel, The Bellavia, is flagged out of Liberia.

The cause of the engine trouble was not released, but tracking website myshiptracking.com lists the Bellavia as having left the port Monday and returning less than 30 minutes later.

The ship left for New York after 18 hours at port.

The ship is similar in size to the Dali, a vessel that crashed into the Key Bridge, causing it to collapse, in March.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the Dali lost power before crashing into the bridge, which collapsed into the Patapsco River and killing six construction workers.

The Dali also lost power twice the day before it was scheduled to depart from the port, according to the NTSB report.