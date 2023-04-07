Watch CBS News
Lance Reddick's cause of death is No. 1 killer of adults nationwide

/ The Baltimore Banner

Actor Lance Reddick, best known for playing police lieutenant Cedric Daniels on “The Wire,” succumbed to the No. 1 killer of adults in the United States: heart disease. Reddick, a Baltimore native, was found dead at his home in Studio City, California on March 17.

Though the 60-year-old was initially thought to have died from natural causes, his recently released death certificate lists ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease as causes of death.

... this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Lance Reddick’s cause of death is No. 1 killer of adults nationwide

First published on April 7, 2023 / 2:08 PM

