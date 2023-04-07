Lance Reddick's cause of death is No. 1 killer of adults nationwide

Actor Lance Reddick, best known for playing police lieutenant Cedric Daniels on “The Wire,” succumbed to the No. 1 killer of adults in the United States: heart disease. Reddick, a Baltimore native, was found dead at his home in Studio City, California on March 17.

Though the 60-year-old was initially thought to have died from natural causes, his recently released death certificate lists ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease as causes of death.

