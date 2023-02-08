'Lamar is a Raven for life:' Mark Andrews says Jackson can take his paycheck to stay in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was crystal clear on the Super Bowl LVII media circuit Tuesday: he has no doubt star quarterback Lamar Jackson is staying in Baltimore.

Andrews' sure hands have made him Jackson's favorite target, who hones in on the tight end when pressure mounts in the pocket.

Andrews had a quick and firm response when asked on ProFootballTalk Live if he ever considered that he may not have Jackson as his quarterback next year.

"No. I think Lamar is a Raven for life," he said.

#Ravens TE Mark Andrews offers to give up his paycheck to keep QB Lamar Jackson on the team. (@sgellison)



“I think Lamar is a Raven for life.”pic.twitter.com/lNFLRcKwtE — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 8, 2023

I know the organization, that they want Lamar," he continued. "And that he has a lot of respect for the organization as well. So I think both parties want to get this deal done, it's just about doing it."

Andrews' interviewer pressed him, asking if he ever considered if there was any way to help negotiations along or "clonk heads together and get this done?"

"I'll give him my paycheck if I have to," the All-Pro replied jokingly (we think).

But the money he makes is no joke. He signed a $56 million four-year contract extension with the team in 2021, with about $37 million guaranteed, according to Spotrac.

The player contract tracker said he has earned about $33 million in the past five seasons, and by 2025 he will have earned over $63 million.

Andrews was never shy to show love for his quarterback as he faced endless questions about Jackson on radio row. On the Up and Adams show, he appealed to critics to humanize Jackson.

" You gotta look at Lamar as a person," he said. " They don't understand what he's going through and all those types of things.

“The one thing that Lamar always preaches is that he’s a Raven and wants to be a Raven… He is one of my favorite people in the world.”



Mark Andrews on Lamar Jackson



📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams | @Ravens | @Mandrews_81 | @Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/pzvXqp1Urr — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 7, 2023

Jackson just finished the final year of his contract and is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career unless the team places the franchise tag on the quarterback.

The central message of an end-of-the-season press conference was that the franchise loves Jackson and expects him to sign a long-term contract with the team.

"I truly believe Lamar wants to finish his career in Baltimore," said General Manager Eric DeCosta last month. "I just believe that in my conversations with him and just watching him, talking with him and communicating. I think John [Harbaugh] feels that way too. So, all of those things kind of work together for me that tell me we still have a chance and that I should be as optimistic as possible."

Jackson will be involved in the team's search for a new offensive coordinator after Greg Roman's departure last month, according to Head Coach John Harbaugh.