'Lady in the Lake' miniseries filmed in Baltimore to premiere on Apple+ this summer

Production of 'Lady in the Lake' to resume with increased security measures following threats

BALTIMORE - "Lady in the Lady," a miniseries filmed and that takes place in Baltimore, will premiere on July 19 on Apple+.

The seven-part limited series stars actresses Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram, based on a novel by former Baltimore Sun reporter Laura Lippman.

Cast and crew were spotted filming in and around Baltimore in 2022.

Filming was briefly halted in August 2022 due to reported threats of violence. Police said the threats were unsubstantiated.

Lippman's New York Times bestselling book is inspired by the two real, unrelated disappearances of a white Jewish girl and a Black woman in 1960s Baltimore. Their disappearances are connected by the book's protagonist Maddie Schwartz, who begins investigating.

Esther Lebowitz, an 11-year-old Jewish girl was abducted and murdered, while 33-year-old Shirley Parker, a Black woman, was found dead in the fountain of the Druid Hill Park Reservoir.

Portman plays Schwartz, the housewife who reinvents herself as an investigative journalist. In her journey, Schwartz will collide with Cleo Sherwood (Ingram), a mother who juggles "many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore's Black progressive agenda," Apple said.