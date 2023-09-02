Labor Day Weekend drivers create traffic snafus, fill Maryland's highways

BALTIMORE -- Labor Day Weekend has officially begun, and many people are hitting the roads.

The good news is that the busiest time for traveling on the roads has already come and gone.

AAA says the roads are mostly congested between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on the Thursday before Labor Day Weekend.

But even on Friday, there was a lot of traffic headed towards the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

In fact, that traffic was making a slow crawl near the bridge on Friday afternoon as people began making their way across the Chesapeake Bay following the end of their workday.

Given the increased number of drivers traveling on the roads, the Maryland State Police are urging motorists to avoid people who exhibit impaired, distracted and aggressive driving.

State troopers from all 23 barracks will have increased patrols across the state throughout the holiday weekend.

"We're going to be out there looking for aggressive drivers, impaired drivers, distracted drivers, while at the same time urging the public to proceed with caution," said Ron Snyder, the deputy director of communications for the Maryland State Police. "Have a good time this weekend but get to your destination safely."