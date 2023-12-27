Kyle Hamilton earns AFC Defensive Player of Week honors as Ravens prepare for Miami

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens have another big football game this weekend.

They will take on the Miami Dolphins in a clash for the AFC's top seed.

WJZ's Mark Viviano will talk about the game with Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers and former Raven Torrey Smith on Wednesday evening on our "Purple Playbook" show at Jimmy's Famous Seafood.

Ravens' fans will pack Jimmy's while still celebrating their 33-19 Christmas night victory over San Francisco.

The defense took the ball away five times - all interceptions – to easily defeat the team most thought was the best team in the entire NFL.

The Ravens now own the league's best record and can clinch the top seed in the AFC with a win Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium against Miami.

Big games are nothing new to the Ravens, coming off one and getting ready for another.

"It's an exciting situation to be in," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "You get to this time of the year, you play yourself into these kinds of games, and you have an opportunity where the games mean so much, where winning one game brings such a big reward because of what you have done up to this point. That's an earned thing and the Dolphins have earned the same thing. It's that kind of game."

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week following his two-interception game.

Hamilton's having an All-Pro-type season in his second year in the NFL.

He left the game Monday with a knee injury but is expected to be OK.

The Dolphins come to town with several key players hurting, including receiver Jaylen Waddle, who suffered a high ankle sprain in Miami's win over Dallas last weekend.

Fellow receiver Tyreek Hill and top running back De'Von Achane joined Waddle on the injury report. None of them practiced Wednesday.

You can watch the top two teams in the AFC at 1 p.m. Sunday on WJZ.

Our pregame show from the stadium comes your way at 11 a.m..

You can see "Purple Playbook" with Mark Viviano, Zay Flowers and Torrey Smith on CBS News Baltimore on Friday at 7:30 p.m., and on WJZ at 11:35 p.m. on Saturday.