Krispy Kreme offering 2023 graduates a dozen free doughnuts

BALTIMORE -- There's an opportunity new grads "doughnut" want to pass up.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free dozen of its original glazed doughnuts to members of the class of 2023.

The offer is good this Wednesday, May 24.

There are 10 Krispy Kreme locations in Maryland. Click here to find your closest location.

Any high school or college senior who wears their class of 2023 shirt, graduation cap or gown is eligible for the free dozen.