Watch CBS News
Local News

Krispy Kreme offering 2023 graduates a dozen free doughnuts

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- There's an opportunity new grads "doughnut" want to pass up.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free dozen of its original glazed doughnuts to members of the class of 2023.

The offer is good this Wednesday, May 24.

There are 10 Krispy Kreme locations in Maryland. Click here to find your closest location.    

Any high school or college senior who wears their class of 2023 shirt, graduation cap or gown is eligible for the free dozen. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 23, 2023 / 7:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.