New "Know Two Protect" campaign aims to prevent child exploitation, abuse online

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

A legislative push is focusing on protecting your child's data online.

The Department of Homeland Security announced a campaign on Wednesday that aims to prevent child exploitation and abuse.

The "Know Two Protect" campaign focuses on educating children and parents about the dangers online.

The program has partnered with major sports leagues and the parent companies of popular social media apps, including Facebook and Snapchat.

Based on the program, parents are being told to look into password protections and control access to devices and online use. 

First published on April 17, 2024 / 6:49 PM EDT

