KIPP employee faults "rushing" after gun was found in school

Families concerned after five guns found this week in Baltimore City Public Schools

A KIPP Harmony school employee is facing several gun charges after she brought a loaded handgun to school Thursday morning.

Official charging documents say the woman identified as 35-year-old Tracie Minor brought a loaded 9MM handgun with her to school.

A school custodian noticed a small black bag on the floor of the hallway while leaving the a bathroom on the second floor. She picked it up to see who it belonged to, when she noticed the gun in the bag.

The bag was taken to the front office and school police were called.

Ms. Minor realized her bag was missing and contacted the school stating " I may have lost my licensed gun and dropped it on my way into the school campus."

Minor admitted she was "rushing to get to work and had no intentions of bring the bag into the school."

Documents state Ms. Minor works as an Uber driver and uses the gun for protection. Maryland State Police verified she is licensed and permitted to own and possess the gun according to their records.

Minor was charged with bringing a dangerous weapon on school property, having a loaded handgun on person, transporting a firearm within 100 yards of a school, reckless endangerment, leaving a loaded handgun unattended around children and other offenses.

Court records show Minor posted bail and was released from jail Friday.