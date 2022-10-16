Kids join Port Covington's 2nd annual Truck and Boat Touch

BALTIMORE -- Kids of all ages will get a chance to see heavy equipment vehicles and vessels up-close at an event held at Port Covington on Sunday.

The 2nd annual Truck and Boat Touch kicks off at 10 a.m. at Port Covington Marina on E. Cromwell St.

This hands-on event gives children an opportunity to see a variety of construction equipment, first-responder vehicles and vessels.

"Kids can come out, climb all over the trucks, they can jump in. You'll hear the horns blaring the whole time," explained Matthew Jahromi, the Senior Marketing Director of MAG Partners.

Food trucks offering a variety of dishes and drinks will be available for purchase.

Last year, the event drew about 800 people, according to the event coordinator.

"As we developed this neighborhood, we unlocked this waterfront that we're excited to share with people," said Jahromi.

The event is free and runs until 2 p.m.