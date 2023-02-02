Kick Tac Toe, Dodgeball, Long-drive challenge: Ravens represented in Pro Bowl skills challenges

BALTIMORE - A few Ravens will compete in the Pro Bowl skills competitions this week.

The Pro Bowl Games start Thursday evening at 7 p.m. with five skills challenges, and the games will conclude on Sunday, followed by three flag football games.

The skills rosters were decided on Wednesday night.

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley will compete in the Precision Passing competition against Trevor Lawrence and Derek Carr in a one-minute accuracy competition.

Kicker Justin Tucker will be in a long drive competition, for golf.

We all know Tucker can kick a mile, but how far can he drive a golf ball?

Ravens' fullback Patrick Ricard will team up with Bills' Dion Dawkins in the Lightning Round Challenge, a three-part elimination challenge.

According to the NFL.com, the first event is splash catch, with duos from each conference doing a water balloon toss. Thereafter will be the high-stakes portion in which players will attempt to catch punts from a JUGS machine. In the last part of the challenge -- thrill of the spill -- the remaining players from each conference will take aim at targets attached to a bucket hanging over the head of an opposing coach. The first team to dump a bucket on a coach wins.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and linebacker Roquan Smith will challenge in the Dodgeball competition.

Justin Tucker will participate in the Kick Tac Toe event.

Participating for the Ravens in the Pro Bowl flag football game will be Tyler Huntley, Mark Andrews, Roquan Smith, Justin Tucker, Patrick Ricard and Marlon Humphrey.