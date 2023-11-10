Kia offers upgrades at Arundel Mills to reduce skyrocketing number of car thefts

BALTIMORE -- Kia owners who haven't yet received an anti-theft software upgrade can get it done for free this weekend at Arundel Mills

The carmaker will be offering 15-minute upgrades in the Arundel Mills parking lot from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The software upgrade is meant to prevent the engine from starting when the car is locked and armed.

A social media craze highlighted a vulnerability in many Kia and Hyundai models, and it has been blamed for skyrocketing car thefts nationwide. A series of social media videos, mainly on TikTok, that demonstrate how easy the vehicles are to start without a key.

"You see people on TV whose car has been stolen. It puts you through so much," Jerry Hill of Glen Burnie said. "I mean, there are so many things you gotta do with your car. You gotta go get food, go to the doctor, all that."

Baltimore is one of many cities across the country suing car manufacturers Hyundai and Kia, blaming hundreds of car thefts in the city this year on the companies' alleged cost-cutting measures.

The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland.

Additionally, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown was one of nearly two dozen attorneys general across the country who demanded Kia and Hyundai to take action against the crisis of car thefts.

Kia released a statement in response to Baltimore's lawsuit.

"Kia remains deeply concerned that car theft targeting certain models—encouraged by social media content promoting criminal conduct—is an issue," the statement said. "To address these crimes, we continue to roll out a free, enhanced security software upgrade to restrict the unauthorized operation of vehicle ignition systems and we are also providing steering wheel locks for impacted owners at no cost to them."