Inner Loop lanes of Key Bridge closed because of fully-involved car fire, another crash

BALTIMORE- The Inner Loop lanes on the Key Bridge are closed down because of crashes.

Baltimore County firefighters are responding to a fully-involved car fire on the bridge, and reports of another crash approaching the Key Bridge from Anne Arundel County.

Both directions were initially closed down until Outer Loop reopened.

Officials have not said how long they expect closures to remain,

Baltimore Fire Union says there are serious injuries.

Officials are informing drivers to use I-895, I-95, or go all the way around 695 on the other side.