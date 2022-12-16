Watch CBS News
Local News

Inner Loop lanes of Key Bridge closed because of fully-involved car fire, another crash

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE- The Inner Loop lanes on the Key Bridge are closed down because of crashes.

Baltimore County firefighters are responding to a fully-involved car fire on the bridge, and reports of another crash approaching the Key Bridge from Anne Arundel County.

Both directions were initially closed down until Outer Loop reopened.

Officials have not said how long they expect closures to remain,

Baltimore Fire Union says there are serious injuries.

Officials are informing drivers to use I-895, I-95, or go all the way around 695 on the other side.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 15, 2022 / 9:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.