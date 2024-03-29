Key Brewing hosts "Support the Port Music Festival" to raise money for port workers and their families

Key Brewing hosts "Support the Port Music Festival" to raise money for port workers and their famili

BALTIMORE - It's still unclear when the Port of Baltimore will reopen, leaving thousands of local port workers without income.

Many of those workers are a part of the Dundalk community and on Friday night, they'll be making sure none of them will be left behind.

The port of Baltimore directly supports more than 15,000 jobs and another 140,000 jobs in the area are related to port activities. But in the wake of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, all ship traffic in and out of the port was suspended indefinitely.

That's why Key Brewing in Dundalk hosted "Support the Port Music Festival".

"The dock workers come over every once in a while, first responders are here all the time. The people who are out there working are part of our regular community." Joe Gold, the general manager of Key Brewing said.

Music from local bands, food, beer, t shirts, raffles will all raise money to help local port workers make up for lost income.

Donations will be managed by Maryland Waterways Foundation through the Baltimore DSA, which has created an emergency workers fund.

"Both for the families who are going through unspeakable tragedy and the dock workers who are dealing with incredible uncertainty about their future, we're here to say we're with you, we're standing with you" Johnny Olszewski, Baltimore County executive said. "This is what we do, we show up for each other and we take care of each other."

Maryland lawmakers are drafting emergency legislation for income replacement to assist the thousands of Port of Baltimore workers. Baltimore county executive Johnny Olszewski said Friday night that on the local level, they're here to help fill any gaps to meet their needs.