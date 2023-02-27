Kevin Hart 'Reality Check' tour coming to Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland
BALTIMORE — Kevin Hart's 'Reality Check' tour show will be coming to Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, in celebration of the establishment's 11th anniversary, Live Casino announced Monday.
The performances will take place Sunday, June 11, at 4:30, and 8:30 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m. You can purchase them on the ticket webpage.
