Watch CBS News
Local News

Kevin Hart 'Reality Check' tour coming to Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — Kevin Hart's 'Reality Check' tour show will be coming to Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, in celebration of the establishment's 11th anniversary, Live Casino announced Monday. 

The performances will take place Sunday, June 11, at 4:30, and 8:30 p.m. 

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m.  You can purchase them on the ticket webpage

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 27, 2023 / 11:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.