Kennedy Krieger's annual 5K race raises $160K for kids with neurological diseases and disorders

BALTIMORE -- The 20th annual Roar for Kids brought people from near and far to the Maryland Zoo Saturday morning. The event raises money and awareness to help kids with neurological diseases and disorders at Kennedy Krieger institute.

1600 runners and participants came out to support.

"To see all these people come out on a crisp cool morning in April to help us raise funds for the institute, it's energizing and inspiring," Dr. Brad Schlaggar, president & CEO of Kennedy Krieger Institute said.

The race raised $160,000 at its new location at the zoo, all going to research and programs for patients and families at Kennedy Krieger institute.

"Lions roar, tigers roar, elephants roar, and now this is a new way we can roar for our patients and patient families at Kennedy Krieger Institute," Taylor Gleason, a public relations specialist for Kennedy Krieger, said.

WJZ was one of several community partners for the event with Sina Gebre-ab serving as emcee.

Safeguard maintenance keeps the buildings clean at the institute. They gave back to the organization by walking in the race.

"They always ask what can we do and this event was a great way to bring everybody together with team building on top of it. It's a win-win," Michael Hood, president of Safeguard Maintenance, said.

The institute also provides adaptive sports for athletes like Logan Soleas. He is heading to college to play wheelchair basketball, with his eyes set on the Paralympics.

"It has allowed me to go to the University of Missouri for nursing by playing adaptive sports and adaptive wheelchair basketball," Soleas said.

For parents like Jennifer Reid, it's a chance to have fun while celebrating with kids.

"It's emotional. It's so powerful to get to be here and all celebrating similar momentous energy for our families, for our loved ones," Reid said.

If you'd like to donate, there is still time to do so. Just head over to the Kennedy Krieger Institute website.