Watch CBS News
Local News

Kennedy Krieger Institute's Festival of Trees returning this year to Maryland State Fairgrounds

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Monday evening news update (8/28/2023)
Monday evening news update (8/28/2023) 02:02

BALTIMORE - The Festival of Trees, presented by the Kennedy Krieger Institute, will be returning to the Maryland State Fairgrounds in November.

The three-day holiday celebration will be held over the weekend of Nov. 24-26 in Timonium. The Festival of Trees, in its 34th year, benefits the patients, students and programs at Kennedy Krieger Institute.

Hundreds of designer-decorated trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses will be on sale and present throughout the Cow Palace, which will be converted into a dazzling winter wonderland for the weekend. 

The festival will have holiday vendors, rides for kids, carnival games, face painting and craft making.

For more information on the Kennedy Krieger's Festival of Trees, visit this website.

Ticket prices are discounted ahead of the event: Adults: $20; Seniors 65 and older: $15; Children 5-12: $10; Children 4 and under: Free.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 28, 2023 / 8:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.