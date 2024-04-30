Kennedy Krieger Institute gives high school students immersive look into healthcare field

BALTIMORE - Kennedy Krieger Institute Introduced high school students to careers in healthcare with an immersive day of exploration and hands-on learning.

Two dozen students from Joppatowne High School were welcomed to Kennedy Krieger's Broadway campus where they learned about a plethora of opportunities.

"They will be able to see, they will be able to dream, they will be able to understand that this can be them," said Shellie Williams, Kennedy Krieger Chief Nursing Officer.

In line with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore's mission to recruit and retain healthcare workers, these students explored careers in the industry.

"I'm excited because this is a hospital that helps kids with disabilities, autism, special needs," student Amelia Uduafemeh said. "I'm just excited to be here because I get to meet people who are like me, different, and I can really learn."

Uduafemeh said this opportunity with Kennedy Krieger Institute hits home. She was born with a life-threatening heart condition.

"Here I am now, I'm 18 and I am going strong and the people that helped me really impacted my life," Uduafemeh said.

Uduafemeh will be attending Towson University in the fall where she plans to study nursing.

"I just really appreciate the work they do," Uduafemeh said. "I'm like, 'I can do this because I want to get involved with different people and involved in healthcare and make people feel better about themselves.'"

Students are already getting a head start with facility tours and informational sessions, sensitivity training and panels introducing them to professionals.

"These are professions that are inspiring that you make a difference, but not only do you make a difference, you can also provide for your family," Williams said.

This allows the students to delve into the possibilities and building connections.

"They are excited about this next chapter in their lives," nurse Lauren Hatzell said. "A lot of them are seniors leaving high school and now they have a little more direction, insight, inspiration."

Students were also introduced to summer and mentorship opportunities.