'Kelce' emerges as top trending dog name, according to Rover

BALTIMORE - "Kelce" has emerged as the top trending dog name, according to Rover.com.

The pet sitting website, says "Kelce" has been trending because of the public relationship between Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and pop music star Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason Kelce, of the Philadelphia Eagles, played each other in last year's Super Bowl. They also play against each other this Monday night.

The most popular male dog names are Charlie, Max and Cooper. The top female dog names are Luna, Bella and Daisy.