7th grade teacher "Mrs. Lo-Jo" named Teacher of the Year for Baltimore City Public Schools

BALTIMORE - Kat Locke-Jones, a seventh-grade teacher from Hampstead Hill Academy, was named the Baltimore City Public Schools Teacher of the Year.

This is a prestigious honor because the teacher not only gets a surprise visit from the district's CEO,but also gets to represent the district at the State Teacher's Competition.

The award is given to a teacher who exemplifies the best of the district in their actions in and out of the classroom.

"Better than Christmas morning"

"I really feel like it was better than Christmas morning," Locke-Jones said. "This was such a joyful moment, but what makes it more joyful is I get to spend it with this group of kids."

Students were out of their chairs, cheering on their favorite teacher, also known as Mrs. Lo-Jo.

When district CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises arrived with other members of the administration, they were greeted with a roar of cheers, from colleagues and students.

Molding future generations

Locke-Jones says her job as a teacher is critical because she is responsible for molding future generations.

"Our students come into our classrooms with their hopes their fears their traumas, whether they have a pencil in their hand or not," Locke-Jones said. "They don't drop their mental health backpacks. In moments when it's tough to be a teacher, it's tough to put on that brave face, sometimes it's also tough for our students. It's important to model that vulnerability."

The process to achieve this honor is lengthy with an application, several interviews and in-class observation.

Mrs. Lo-Jo is "an amazing person"

"One of the things I love about Teacher of the Year, and see it today, is I feel validated in her choice whenever you see the reaction of students," Santelises said. "I just love this day. It is my favorite day of the year and we are thrilled that Mrs. Lo-Jo is going to be representing Baltimore City. We are just thrilled."

Several students were quick to share their stories of their teacher, including 13-year-old Bria Shah.

"I think Teacher of the Year is also kind of an understatement because she's an amazing person outside of being a teacher as well," Shah said.

Mrs. Lo-Jo was a finalist last year but came back again to compete for this prize. Now, she's off to the state teacher competition.

"Just to represent the best job in the world is to be a teacher! That's what I can't wait to show off," Locke-Jones said.

The winner of the Maryland Teacher's Competition will be chosen in the fall.