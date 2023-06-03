Two juveniles shot in Essex on Friday, police say

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police Department's detectives are investigating a shooting that injured two juveniles in Essex on Friday, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred in the 900 block of South Marlyn Avenue around 8:10 p.m., police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call contact county detectives at 40-307-2020.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.