Two juveniles shot in Essex on Friday, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police Department's detectives are investigating a shooting that injured two juveniles in Essex on Friday, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred in the 900 block of South Marlyn Avenue around 8:10 p.m., police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call contact county detectives at 40-307-2020.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on June 2, 2023 / 9:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

