BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting that has injured a juvenile, according to authorities.

The juvenile was shot around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

Police on patrol in the area focused on a house in the 6300 block of Sherwood Road, according to WJZ reporter Kelsey Kushner.

Walked a bit closer to the scene - looks like detectives are focused on a house on 6300 blk of Sherwood. Waiting for update from police. @wjz pic.twitter.com/lA9Htw4X6y — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) August 4, 2022