Juvenile justice and budget debates intensify as legislative session approaches its end

BALTIMORE -- There's just two weeks left before Sine Die, which marks the end of the 90-day legislative session.

Juvenile justice and budget debates are expected to intensify.

House and Senate versions of juvenile justice reform are nearing a final bill in an effort to expand services to youth offenders, give judges more authority, and refer more violent offenses to local prosecutors.

"Just because we review something doesn't mean we'll prosecute it, but at least we'll be aware of what's going on. Because, right now, we're not," Howard County State's Attorney Rich Gibson said.

Another criminal justice reform bill appears stalled. The Pava LaPere Act, would end "good time" credits for convicted first-degree rapists and sexual offenders.

The legislation is in response to Baltimore city tech CEO Pava LaPere's murder last summer.

Her accused killer was released from prison years early after receiving "good time" credits. Another bill in LaPere's honor to help startup tech companies has passed a committee.

The Maryland House approved the state's budget last week, with more than a billion dollars in additional revenues... from increases in transportation fines and fees and legalizing internet gambling.

The Senate needs to tackle the budget next.

Lawmakers are also considering a series of gun bills, a law to counter recent book ban attempts, higher tax rates for vacant properties, and a legislative package that would green-light the redevelopment of Pimlico Race Course and the neighboring community.

Several juvenile justice bills will be heard again Tuesday afternoon before the House Judiciary Committee.

Sine Die is set for April 8th.