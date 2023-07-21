Watch CBS News
Juvenile injured following Baltimore County Police pursuit in Essex

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A juvenile had to be hospitalized following a police pursuit in Essex, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

The juvenile was traveling in a vehicle that failed to stop for Baltimore County officers, police said.

The incident occurred around 1:35 a.m. near the intersection of Stemmers Run Road and Eastern Avenue.

At one point, the juvenile was involved in a collision, according to authorities. Also, a police vehicle was damaged, police said.

It is unclear if the police vehicle and the vehicle carrying the juvenile collided. 

Eventually, the pursuit was called off, and the juvenile fled on foot from the vehicle, police said. At the time, it was not reported as stolen, according to authorities.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for injuries that they sustained during the collision, police said.

One of the Baltimore County Police Department's vehicles was damaged during the pursuit, according to authorities.

July 21, 2023

