Juvenile homicide suspect released from jail ahead of murder trial

BALTIMORE -- A clerical error led to a juvenile being released ahead of his murder trial, authorities said on Friday.

The pending charges against the juvenile "were mistakenly marked as 'nolle prosequi' by an employee of the Circuit Court Clerk's Office," according to the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office.

This clerical error made it "appear as though the charges against the defendant had been dismissed," deputies said.

As a result, the juvenile was released, according to the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office.

The Baltimore State's Attorney's Office discovered the error and promptly informed the court, which issued an arrest warrant for the juvenile on June 15, deputies said.

Deputies assigned to the Special Operations Division of the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office were able to track down and apprehend the juvenile less than 24 hours after receiving the arrest warrant, according to the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office.

The juvenile is being tried as an adult. That person has been taken to the Central Booking and Intake Center where they are awaiting further legal proceedings, deputies said.