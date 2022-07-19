Juvenile charged in fires, vandalism at Maryland churches

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — A juvenile has been arrested and charged after fires and vandalism at two Maryland churches, officials announced Monday.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said the matter is being considered in juvenile court, The Washington Post reported. The incidents occurred July 9 and 10 at two churches on Old Georgetown Road in the North Bethesda area, Piringer said.

A juvenile has been arrested & charged & the matter is being handled in juvenile court. NOTE: There is no ongoing threat to the community in relation to these incidents. https://t.co/ua7zFadQzG https://t.co/N2Fc82Aaxu — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 19, 2022

No motive behind the incidents could be learned immediately. There was no ongoing threat to the community, Piringer said.