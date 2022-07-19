Watch CBS News
Juvenile charged in fires, vandalism at Maryland churches

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — A juvenile has been arrested and charged after fires and vandalism at two Maryland churches, officials announced Monday.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said the matter is being considered in juvenile court, The Washington Post reported. The incidents occurred July 9 and 10 at two churches on Old Georgetown Road in the North Bethesda area, Piringer said.

No motive behind the incidents could be learned immediately. There was no ongoing threat to the community, Piringer said.

