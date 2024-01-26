Justin Timberlake stopping in Baltimore on "Forget Tomorrow" World Tour

BALTIMORE -- Pop superstar Justin Timberlake is stopping in Baltimore this summer on his newly-announced world tour, Live Nation announced Friday.

The 10-time Grammy Award-winner is performing on July 3, 2024, at CFG Bank Arena on the first leg of The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

Timberlake announced the tour, his first in five years, last night on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Expect to hear songs from his forthcoming new album "Everything I Thought It Was," his sixth studio album and first since 2018.

Tickets will be available starting with a fan club presale beginning on Monday, January 29. General on-sale begins on Friday, February 2 at 10 a.m. at JustinTimberlake.com

Citi cardmembers and Verizon customers will have presale access on January 30 at 10 a.m.