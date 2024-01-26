Watch CBS News
Justin Timberlake stopping in Baltimore on "Forget Tomorrow" World Tour

By Rohan Mattu

BALTIMORE -- Pop superstar Justin Timberlake is stopping in Baltimore this summer on his newly-announced world tour, Live Nation announced Friday. 

The 10-time Grammy Award-winner is performing on July 3, 2024, at CFG Bank Arena on the first leg of The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. 

Timberlake announced the tour, his first in five years, last night on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. 

Expect to hear songs from his forthcoming new album "Everything I Thought It Was," his sixth studio album and first since 2018.

Tickets will be available starting with a fan club presale beginning on Monday, January 29. General on-sale begins on Friday, February 2 at 10 a.m. at JustinTimberlake.com

Citi cardmembers and Verizon customers will have presale access on January 30 at 10 a.m.

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital producer at CBS News Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains WJZ's website and social media, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

First published on January 26, 2024 / 8:25 AM EST

