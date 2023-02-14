Just days until spring training, we flashback to Joe Durham, first Black Oriole to hit a home run

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles have had their share of home run hitters.

However, one of the most notable, that is really talked about, happened in September of 1954.

As we celebrate Black trailblazers during Black History Month, we are talking about Joe Durham, who was the first Black position player for the Orioles.

He also was the first Black player to hit a home run for the Baltimore Orioles.

Durham was called up to the Orioles in from the Double-A Texas League in 1954. He collected 10 base hits in 44 plate appearances that year, including his first Major League home run off of Al Sima, of the Philadelphia Athletics.

He was one of two Black players on the Orioles' roster in 1954, along with pitcher Jay Heard.

Durham missed the 1955 and 1956 seasons because of military duty,

He rejoined the Orioles in June 1957 but only batted .186 in 77 games before he was sent to Triple-A Vancouver.

Durham had a career .188 batting average with five home runs and 20 RBIs.

Durham later was hired into the Orioles' front office in 1986, and then became a coach for the Class A Frederick Keys.

He was in the Orioles' organization for more than 40 years.

Durham died on April 28, 2016 at the Northwest Hospital Hospice Center in Randallstown at 84 years old.