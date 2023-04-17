Jury deliberation underway in 2019 murder of beloved Catonsville Y coach

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore City jury is deliberating in the 2019 murder case of Jordan Taylor, a beloved YMCA youth coach.

Jordan Taylor was killed Nov. 5, 2019, at his home on Clifton Avenue in Northwest Baltimore. Taylor, 31, was killed trying to protect his wife, according to his mother.

Police and prosecutors say it was a case of suspects targeting the wrong house.

During the trial, prosecutors played the three-minute 911 call from Twila Taylor during the attempted robbery, where suspects are heard asking where the safe was located.

"There was no safe in the house. The only thing taken November 5, 2019 was Jordan Taylor's life," Assistant State's Attorney Elizabeth Stock told jurors during closing arguments. "They had bad information and hit the wrong house."

Kahlil Madden was arrested in 2021. Investigators found his DNA on the steering wheel, gear shift, and a tire iron inside the Honda CRV seen leaving the Taylors' house.

He is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, use of a firearm, first-degree assault and other related charges.

Madden was the fourth suspect sought after police arrested three others first.

Madden's alleged co-conspirator Aaron Butler pleaded guilty to murder and armed robbery last week. He will be sentenced in September.

Donta Holdclaw died before his case went to trial, and prosecutors dropped charges against Elease Frazier after a few weeks.

