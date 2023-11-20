Jury deliberating fate of man accused of murdering 91-year-old in Baltimore County home

BALTIMORE -- The jury is now deliberating in the trial of the man accused of murdering 91-year-old Norman Albert Sr. in 2021.

Gary Parrish was first arrested in Dec. 2021 on a first-degree murder charge. He was indicted a month later, getting a first-degree assault charge added on.

Before getting the case, the jury heard from state prosecutors' last witness: a forensic biologist with the Baltimore County Police Department who worked on the case.

Much like the previous forensic biologist who took the stand Thursday, this one also testified about the tests and processes she did on Parrish's shoes.

In Aug. 2021, Albert Sr. was found beaten in his home. Charging documents say Parrish's shoes were a match for footprints found at the home, and that the 91-year-old's blood was on the shoes.

In his cross examination of the witness, Parrish's public defender, Coriolanus Ferrusi, noted there weren't definitive findings that blood was on Parrish's shoes. Both forensic biologists that testified said there are only presumptive tests for blood.

Ferrusi had the same line of questioning for the previous forensic biologist, as well as the forensic analyst who tested footprints in the case.

In his closing argument, Ferrusi questioned the credibility of the evidence.

"Shoes, DNA, guilty…[prosecutors are] hoping you make the simple choice," he said.

Assistant state's attorney Dan Trimble argued the evidence speaks for itself, going over the testimony of each of the experts they called.

He also said the autopsy, as well as the severity and frequency of Albert Sr.'s injuries, show this is first-degree murder.

"Albert Sr. didn't stand a chance," Trimble said. "With each blow, Parrish could've stopped."

Before the jury got the case, Ferrusi tried to motion for acquittal, which the judge denied.