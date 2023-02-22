Jury convicts two brothers of 2021 daytime murder in Owings Mills

BALTIMORE -- A jury has convicted two brothers of killing another man in Owings Mills in July 2021, according to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office.

The deadly shooting happened at the Brookside Common Apartment Complex on the afternoon of July 22, county officials said.

Officers found Deras Washington with a gunshot wound to the right side of his head inside of a vehicle that had run up on a curb, according to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office.

Baltimore County's homicide detectives later learned that Deras was supposed to meet with his killers, 21-year-old Kyree Gregory and 19-year-old Malik Gregory, county officials said.

He had allegedly intended to buy marijuana from the two men, according to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office.

Detectives found evidence that there had been a struggle between Deras and the Gregory brothers over property belonging to Deras prior to the shooting, county officials said.

The two brothers were convicted of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous and deadly weapon, and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, according to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office.

They will be sentenced for the fatal shooting on March 30, 2023, county officials said.

The Gregory brothers face a potential life sentence for first-degree murder and a 20-year sentence for the firearm violation.