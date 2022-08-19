Jury begins deliberations in trial of Anthony Ford, man accused of killing 5-month-old daughter

BALTIMORE -- Jury deliberations have started in the trial of Anthony Ford, the man accused of killing his 5-month-old daughter, Brailynn, in 2018.

Ford faces charges of second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, child abuse resulting in serious physical injury and first-degree assault.

He has testified he did not kill his daughter.

Ford says he did not kill his daughter.



Charges: 2nd degree murder, 2 counts of child abuse & 1 count of 1st degree assault.

Brailynn Ford died in October 2018, several days after she was taken to the hospital with signs of trauma on her body.

The girl's family said she was in her father's care before she was hospitalized. They said they had no reason to believe that he would harm his daughter.

Ford was arrested days after his daughter's death and has been held in custody ever since.

In court Wednesday, the assistant medical examiner testified that Brailynn had bruising all over her body, injuries he said were consistent with blunt force trauma.

Assistant Medical Examiner Dr. Zabiullah Ali showed photos of what appeared to be cuts on the baby's body.

The injuries were "consistent with blunt force trauma" that could occur when someone is hit with an item, a fist or kicked, Dr. Ali testified. He concluded that Brailynn's death was a homicide.

However, Ford said on the stand he had taken the girl on a ride with several other people. Shortly after, Brailynn was no longer "normal" and seemed "irritated," he testified.

Ford testified Brailynn stopped breathing and "blood was coming out of her nose," and he called 911.

Defense attorneys challenged the medical examiner's testimony. They called a forensic pathologist to the stand who said calling the baby's death a homicide was premature.

That expert witness testified that Brailynn had pneumonia and blood conditions that could've explained the bruises on her body, and said she had existing medical conditions that could have caused low oxygen levels that affected the baby's brain.