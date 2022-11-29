Jurors view body camera video on second day of trial of murdered U.S. Naval Academy mother

BALTIMORE - Angelo Harrod is currently on trial for the murder of a woman visiting Annapolis for her son's U.S. Naval Academy induction ceremony.

The 31-year-old was in the courtroom Tuesday for his second day on trial in the murder case of Michelle Cummings, who was killed by a stray bullet on June 28, 2021.

The 57-year-old woman was in Annapolis from Texas for her son's induction into the U.S. Naval Academy. Her son, Trey Cummings, is a sophomore offensive lineman on Navy's football team.

Harrod, from Annapolis, is charged with first- and second-degree murder and numerous related charges in Cummings' death, as well as attempted murder charges for the victims he was allegedly attempting to shoot.

Jurors in the courtroom saw graphic body camera video as officers arrived at the scene of the crime.

Police believe one bullet missed its intended targets—two people in an SUV—and went through a wooded area—hitting Cummings as she sat on the patio of the Graduate Hotel.

Cummings' husband attempted CPR before first responders arrived, but she died at the scene.

When the first responders took over, you could hear a distressed Mr. Cummings saying, "That's my wife. I am not leaving her. Do you understand me?"

He then shouted, "Michelle, come on!"

Harrod's attorney told the jury not only to pay special attention to what's said in the trial but also what's "not being said," including the fact that no murder weapon was ever found.

The defense attorney consistently questioned the witnesses' credibility.

In one scenario, he highlighted that a phone, a key piece of evidence, could have passed through multiple hands before it got to a detective searching the device for evidence.

The defense attorney also pointed out that a witness who was where Cummings was shot had no idea which direction the bullet came from.

Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson said Harrod had cut his ankle bracelet off and should have been on home detention at the time of Cummings' death. He said video evidence pointed police to Harrod and he was brought in as a person of interest on June 30, 2021.

Court records show Harrod is charged with resisting arrest and assaulting an officer from that incident.

Friends of the Cummings, who was with the family the night of the shooting, also testified.

The trial could run as long as three weeks, however, the judge said they are making good timing.