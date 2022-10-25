Judge sets date on venue change hearing of State's Attorney Mosby's perjury trial

BALTIMORE - A federal judge set a date to hear arguments on State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's court order to move her perjury and mortgage fraud trial out of Baltimore.

The hearing has been scheduled for the afternoon of Dec. 15.

Mosby filed a request to change the venue of her federal trial out of Baltimore, according to court documents. Her trial is scheduled for next March.

It is unclear what the reasoning is behind the request.

Mosby is accused of committing perjury to illegally obtain a withdrawal from her retirement account. The government argues she lied on forms saying she had adversely been impacted by COVID-19 allowing her to take out money without penalty while she continued to work and earn a salary of hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.

Mosby allegedly used the money she withdrew from her retirement fund to buy two vacation homes in Florida. Prosecutors allege she also lied on mortgage applications.

Her trial, which had been postponed until March 27, 2023, is expected to last three weeks.

Mosby is expected to leave office in January after she was defeated in July's primary by Ivan Bates.