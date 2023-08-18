Watch CBS News
Judge dismisses all charges against man accused in deadly hit-and-run of Gavin Knupp outside Ocean City

/ The Baltimore Banner

BALTIMORE -- A judge on Friday threw out all charges against a man accused in the deadly hit-and-run of 14-year-old Gavin Knupp outside Ocean City, ruling that prosecutors filed the case in the wrong court, according to The Baltimore Banner.

Circuit Judge Brett W. Wilson ruled that the state made a mistake when it filed the case against Tyler Mailloux, 23, of Berlin, in Worcester County Circuit Court instead of the District Court of Maryland.  

