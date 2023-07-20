Actor Josh Charles was on the picket line Thursday to show solidarity with his fellow SAG-AFTRA members as the actors' union calls for pay increases and restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence in TV and movies. And he did so showing solidarity with the first-place Baltimore Orioles.

Charles, a Baltimore native, was photographed picketing outside the Manhattan offices of Netflix and Warner Bros. wearing a "SAG-AFTRA STRONG" T-shirt and the familiar black and orange of an Orioles cap. It shouldn't come as a surprise, though, since Charles is an outspoken Orioles and Ravens die-hard.

This story by Brandon Wiegel continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Josh Charles reps the Orioles at actors' strike because Baltimore is forever