Jordan Westburg's blast caps off Orioles' rally in 7-5 win over Red Sox

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Jordan Westburg crushed a three-run home run in the seventh inning and the Baltimore Orioles rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox, 7-5, Wednesday evening at Fenway Park.

The Orioles combined to score seven runs in the sixth and seventh innings to erase a 5-0 deficit for their second-straight win over Boston.

Major League Baseball's top prospect Jackson Holliday went 0-for-4 with an RBI in his big league debut.

Colton Cowser drove in two runs for the Orioles.

Baltimore's starting pitcher Cole Irvin threw five innings. He allowed five runs on seven base hits. Craig Kimbrell notched the save.

The Orioles (7-4) finish their three-game series in Boston on Thursday. Grayson Rodriguez will start for the Orioles.

First published on April 10, 2024 / 9:55 PM EDT

