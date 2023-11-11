Watch CBS News
Jordan Toles returns late kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown that lifts Morgan State over SC State

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Toles returned a fourth-quarter kickoff 73 yards for the go-ahead touchdown and Morgan State defeated South Carolina State 20-17 on Saturday.

After South Carolina State's Gavy Zimmerman kicked a 28-yard field goal for a 17-13 lead, his squib kick on the ensuing kickoff was picked up by Toles who broke several tackles on the way to the game-changing touchdown.

Quincy Johnson intercepted South Carolina State's Corey Fields Jr. on the next play from scrimmage and Morgan State ran the final 4 1/2 minutes off the clock.

In the second quarter, Fields hit Keshawn Toney with a 17-yard touchdown pass and Malcolm Magee recovered a fumble in the end zone for another touchdown as the Bulldogs took a 14-6 lead at halftime.

A 53-yard touchdown run by J.J. Davis got the Bears within 14-13 in third quarter before the dramatic turn of events in the fourth.

Offense was at a premium as Morgan State (4-5, 3-1 Mid-East Athletic Conference) outgained South Carolina State (4-6, 2-2) in total yards 244-191.

Davis had 108 yards rushing for the Bears.

First published on November 11, 2023 / 8:48 PM EST

