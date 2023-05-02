Joppatowne fire leaves man in "serious condition," firefighters say

BALTIMORE -- A man is suffering in "serious condition" following a fire at a townhome in Joppatowne on Tuesday, according to volunteer firefighters.

Firefighters in Harford County battled flames at a home in the 900 block of Rumsey Place, volunteer firefighters said.

The man was burned by the fire's flames and has been taken to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Trauma Center to receive medical treatment for his injuries, according to volunteer firefighters.

Four adults and three children were displaced because of the fire and will receive disaster assistance, volunteer firefighters said.

