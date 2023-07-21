Watch CBS News
Johns Hopkins hit with class action lawsuit connected to data breach

Cyber attack puts at risk Johns Hopkins University and Health System community
BALTIMORE -- A class action lawsuit has been filed against Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Health system in the wake of a data breach that impacted patients, students, and employees.

The lawsuit, filed by a patient named Pamela Hunter, alleges that Hopkins "failed to properly secure and safeguard" patients' personal and medical information.

Johns Hopkins sent a letter out in June, alerting those who may have been impacted. Hopkins said the cybersecurity attack happened on May 31 and was connected to the MOVEit software attack that impacted other large organizations around the world.

In the wake of the attack, Hopkins posted this message saying it is investigating and urging people to take steps to protect their information.

WJZ has reached out to Johns Hopkins for comment and is waiting to hear back.

First published on July 21, 2023 / 2:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

