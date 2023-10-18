Watch CBS News
Local News

Johns Hopkins University board debates renaming English professorship

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Johns Hopkins University board debates renaming English professorship
Johns Hopkins University board debates renaming English professorship 00:32

BALTIMORE -- Johns Hopkins University could soon change the name of its English professorship title.

The Caroline Donovan Professorship in English Literature is under review by the university's Name Review Board, which was formed in 2021.

The board evaluates requests to rename buildings and programs that recognize people whose legacies no longer uphold the institution's values, according to university officials.

Donovan helped to establish the school's first endowed chair and donated $100,000 back in 1889.

Her husband, Joseph, was one of Maryland's largest and most prominent slave traders, though, according to the school.

Donovan inherited all of his property when he died in 1861.

The undertaking of renaming the professorship is still in progress. The process of renaming—or denameing—buildings or programs is complex and requires community outreach as well as substantial research, according to university officials.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 18, 2023 / 6:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.