Johns Hopkins to examine racism as a public health issue in upcoming panel discussion

BALTIMORE -- The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health will host a panel discussion on historical and ongoing forms of racism that impact the public health sector on Thursday, according to school officials.

The discussion will take place between 4 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, which is located at 615 N. Wolfe Street, according to school officials.

People can attend the discussion in person or they can register to attend the event via webcast, school officials said.

The upcoming discussion is the fourth session of a seminar series devoted to understanding racism as a public health issue, school officials said.

Blomberg School's Office of Inclusion, Diversity, Anti-Racism, and Equity and Office of Public Health Practice and Training will co-host the event, according to school officials.

The panelists include:

Michelle Spencer, MS, the associate director of the Bloomberg American Health Initiative and associate scientist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She is a public health practitioner who focuses on advancing health equity and reducing disparities through community-based initiatives.

Roland Thorpe, Jr., PhD, a professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and co-director of DRPH Concentration in Health, Equity, and Social Justice. He is a gerontologist and social epidemiologist with nationally recognized expertise in minority aging, men's health and place-based disparities.

Samuel Kelton Roberts, Jr., PhD, an associate professor of History and of Sociomedical Sciences, Mailman School of Public Health, Department of History at Columbia University. Dr. Roberts writes, teaches and lectures widely on African American urban history, especially medicine, public health, and science and technology.