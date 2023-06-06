Johns Hopkins playing for first-ever Division III baseball national championship
BALTIMORE - Johns Hopkins is playing for its first-ever baseball championship.
The Blue Jays advanced to the best-of-three Division III College World Series with an 8-2 win over Baldwin Wallace on Monday.
This is the program's second time reaching the championship series.
The Blue Jays' series against Lynchburg starts at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
They last reached the championship series in 2008, and went 1-2 in that series.
Hopkins (47-6) has never won the College World Series.
Alex Shane is batting .432 for the Blue Jays, while Shawn Steuerer is hitting .420 with 16 home runs. Matthew Cooper has a .409 batting average with 24 home runs.
Gabriel Romano leads Hopkins with a 1.62 ERA and a 10-1 record.
