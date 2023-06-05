Johns Hopkins one win away from reaching championship series of Division III World Series

BALTIMORE - Johns Hopkins is one win away from the best-of-three championship series in the Division III baseball World Series.

The Blue Jays, who were off Sunday, defeated Baldwin Wallace, 10-6, on Saturday.

Johns Hopkins will play Baldwin Wallace at 11 a.m. Monday for a trip to the championship series.

On Saturday, the Blue Jays (46-5) scored four runs in the sixth inning and three in the seventh.

Shawn Steuerer had three base hits and six RBIs. Dillon Souvignier contributed three base hits.

Pitcher Matt Savedoff picked up his ninth win for Hopkins.

This was Johns Hopkins' second ever 2-0 start at the College World Series with the other one coming in 2008 when the Blue Jays finished as runners-up.