Johns Hopkins offering scholarship funding for laid off tech professionals seeking MBA

BALTIMORE — The Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School is offering up to $30,000 in MBA scholarship funding for qualified laid-off tech industry professionals, the institution said Wednesday.

Students who qualify, can earn their MBA with the Carey Tech Fellowship program in a part-time, remote format. Applicants are not required to submit GRE or GMAT scores, nor an application fee.

The scholarship funds are available for any of the eight MBA specializations, including business analytics and risk management, digital marketing, entrepreneurship, innovation and technology, and more.

To qualify for the Carey Tech Fellowship, students must apply to start classes in fall 2023, and provide a formal separation letter and updated résumé that indicates the layoff from their last employer.

To remain eligible for the full $30,000 scholarship, they must remain continuously enrolled.

You can find more information on the Carey Tech Fellowship webpage.