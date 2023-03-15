Watch CBS News
Local News

Johns Hopkins offering scholarship funding for laid off tech professionals seeking MBA

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — The Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School is offering up to $30,000 in MBA scholarship funding for qualified laid-off tech industry professionals, the institution said Wednesday.  

Students who qualify, can earn their MBA with the Carey Tech Fellowship program in a part-time, remote format.  Applicants are not required to submit GRE or GMAT scores, nor an application fee.

The scholarship funds are available for any of the eight MBA specializations, including business analytics and risk management, digital marketing, entrepreneurship, innovation and technology, and more.  

To qualify for the Carey Tech Fellowship, students must apply to start classes in fall 2023, and provide a formal separation letter and updated résumé that indicates the layoff from their last employer. 

To remain eligible for the full $30,000 scholarship, they must remain continuously enrolled.

You can find more information on the Carey Tech Fellowship webpage

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 3:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.