Johns Hopkins Medicine reach deal with CareFirst insurance to provide coverage for enrolled patients

BALTIMORE - Johns Hopkins Medicine and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield came to a multiyear agreement on insurance coverage for enrolled patients.

The terms of the deal were not released.

"This means if you have CareFirst insurance, you will continued to be covered with you see your Johns Hopkins doctors, nurses and other caregivers," said Dr. Kevin Sowers, President of Johns Hopkins Systems. "Thank you for your patience as we worked with CareFirst to come to this resolution. We look forward to continuing to provide you with care."

The deal comes after the lawmakers sent a letter to the two parties last week calling on them to come to an agreement before the upcoming health insurance enrollment deadline.

This multiyear deal ensures Johns Hopkins patients with CareFirst insurance plans will not have their healthcare access disrupted during this year's open enrollment period, which begins on November 1.

"Marylanders can now breathe a sigh of relief knowing that they won't experience disruptions to their health care coverage during this year's open enrollment period. We're glad to see Hopkins and CareFirst heed our calls to reach an agreement and urge the strengthening of their partnership to promote access to high-quality, affordable health care to Marylanders," lawmakers said in a joint statement.

During the health insurance open enrollment period, which begins on November 1, Marylanders can purchase new health insurance plans or modify their existing coverage at MarylandHealthConnection.gov.

Johns Hopkins Medicine previously warned patients that CareFirst may cover less, or none, of the care you receive at Johns Hopkins Medicine starting as soon as December 5, 2022.

"At that point, patients would have to pay more to see a Johns Hopkins doctor, nurse or caregiver, or to visit one of our standalone ambulatory surgery centers," Johns Hopkins said in a statement.