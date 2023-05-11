Watch CBS News
Local News

Johns Hopkins Medicine given $35 million grant to accelerate cancer research

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore is once again at the center of medical innovation.

Scientists at Johns Hopkins Medicine are accelerating their cancer research thanks to a $35 million grant.

The grant will help fund their research looking into why and how cancer spreads—or metastasizes—and what to do about it.

Scientists say they are looking for common ground among all types of cancers and are hoping to develop new therapies.

This ongoing research is important because around 2 million people are expected to be diagnosed with cancer this year, according to Johns Hopkins.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 11, 2023 / 6:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.