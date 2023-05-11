Johns Hopkins Medicine given $35 million grant to accelerate cancer research

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore is once again at the center of medical innovation.

Scientists at Johns Hopkins Medicine are accelerating their cancer research thanks to a $35 million grant.

The grant will help fund their research looking into why and how cancer spreads—or metastasizes—and what to do about it.

Scientists say they are looking for common ground among all types of cancers and are hoping to develop new therapies.

This ongoing research is important because around 2 million people are expected to be diagnosed with cancer this year, according to Johns Hopkins.